Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 753 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $770,945,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total value of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.44, for a total transaction of $324,200.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $576,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

View Our Latest Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $243.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.37 and its 200-day moving average is $225.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.