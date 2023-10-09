Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,091,000 after buying an additional 65,449 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $566,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,193,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $68.48 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.98.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.