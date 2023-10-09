Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

WPC opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

