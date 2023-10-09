HC Wainwright Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $150.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.79.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $113.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.67. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,598.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after acquiring an additional 838,997 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 753,495 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.