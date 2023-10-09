Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 153.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.07.

MSCI Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE MSCI opened at $513.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.46. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

