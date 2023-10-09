Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $524.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $486.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.76 and its 200 day moving average is $490.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

