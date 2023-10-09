Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $547,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $513.34 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.00 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $531.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.07.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

