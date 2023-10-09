Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 54 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $448.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $472.48 and its 200 day moving average is $465.51. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $399.69 and a 1 year high of $500.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

