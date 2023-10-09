Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,338 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 130.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Redburn Partners cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

