Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

