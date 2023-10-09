Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $367.22 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $406.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.