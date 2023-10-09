Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,222 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

