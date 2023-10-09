Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 49 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $373.54 on Monday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $266.22 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

