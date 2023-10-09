Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 57 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $378,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 105.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total value of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total transaction of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,323,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,430. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $317.11 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $363.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.69%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

