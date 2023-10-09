Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $312.19 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.60%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.