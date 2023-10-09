Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $364.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.45. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

