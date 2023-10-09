iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Montecito Bank & Trust’s 10th Largest Position

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IVV stock opened at $431.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

