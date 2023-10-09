iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $431.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $443.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

