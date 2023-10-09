iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Reduced by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $431.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

