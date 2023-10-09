iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $132.10 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.79.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

