iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,906 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $132.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

