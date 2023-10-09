iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,359 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,622,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 808,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after buying an additional 345,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.