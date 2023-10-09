JB Capital LLC Sells 128 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JB Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,666,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $147.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

