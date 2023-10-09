KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) PT Raised to $560.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $471.95.

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $468.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. KLA has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $520.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in KLA by 73.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 74.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

