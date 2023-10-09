Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Lam Research stock opened at $628.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $660.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $606.63.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.25.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

