Leo Brokerage LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Leo Brokerage LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $315.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $811.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.35 and its 200 day moving average is $271.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

