Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $2,432,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.6% in the second quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $367.22 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.10 and a 1-year high of $406.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.29.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.93.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

