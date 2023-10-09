Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Match Group Stock Up 1.2 %

MTCH opened at $37.30 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $466,258. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

