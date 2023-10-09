Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,924 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $116,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.8% in the second quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Shares of MRK opened at $103.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

