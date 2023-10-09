Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.81.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $12,468,749 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $315.43 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.80. The company has a market capitalization of $811.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

