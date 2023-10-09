Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.2% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $122,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.81.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $315.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $811.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.35 and a 200 day moving average of $271.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

