Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,841 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 71,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,600,570.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,960 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

