Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,827,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 2,543.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,233,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,437,000 after buying an additional 1,186,718 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in Moody’s by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after buying an additional 1,157,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.13.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,124,939.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $302,084.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.24, for a total value of $99,049.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,124,939.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $317.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

