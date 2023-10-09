Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $157.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.62. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

