OLD National Bancorp IN Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $162.95 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average is $171.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

