OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 9,844 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,844 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after buying an additional 3,448,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,400,000 after acquiring an additional 296,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

