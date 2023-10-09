OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,327 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,199,000 after buying an additional 85,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.2 %

AEP stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

