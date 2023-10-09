OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 364 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.26.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $95.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $122.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day moving average of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

