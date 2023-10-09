OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $804,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $431.37 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.89 and its 200 day moving average is $432.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.