Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 38,307 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.3% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $431.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $333.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

