O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,068.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $979.87.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $902.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $705.71 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $931.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $922.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 25,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,294,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

