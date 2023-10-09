PlatonCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.08 (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.83 million and $0.08 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlatonCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin launched on January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatonCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

