Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $315.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.80. The stock has a market cap of $811.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,749 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $356.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.81.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

