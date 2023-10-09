Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $18,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 122,274 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.96.

NYSE PEG opened at $57.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

