Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 23.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 96,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $212.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.84. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $147.64 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

VMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

