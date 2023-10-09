Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.7 %

UNH stock opened at $524.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $486.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $496.76 and its 200 day moving average is $490.26.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

