Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $473.26 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $476.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $424.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total transaction of $2,349,825.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,114 shares of company stock worth $4,629,565. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

