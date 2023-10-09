Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $242,556,000 after buying an additional 9,955,565 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $45.78 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

