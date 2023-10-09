Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,131 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $125.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.63. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

