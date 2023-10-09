Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 11.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 147,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 400,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Watsco by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $387.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.61 and a 52-week high of $393.05.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.89.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

